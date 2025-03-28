Taste the Memon kitchen’s diverse Ramzan menu

This culinary history can be traced back to roughly 1432 AD when some 700 families residing in Sindh in present-day Pakistan migrated owing to religious and political upheaval in the region. These families eventually made their way to Gujarat in present-day India. Groups split and went in different directions, forming distinct subgroups. Some settled in the Kutch region, earning the moniker of Cutchi Memons, while others settled in Kathiawar, and came to be called Halari or Halai Memons. The dialect spoken by each is unique, a cross between the Sindhi, Kutchi and Gujarati languages.