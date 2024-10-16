The importance of ensuring mental health at the workplace
SummaryCreating supportive environments where employees feel heard and understood, and believe that they can bring their whole self to work is the need of the hour.
Every year 10 October is celebrated as World Mental Health Day and this year the theme was mental health at work. The call to action was “It’s time to prioritise mental health in the workplace". This theme was chosen by a voting process that was open to the members of World Federation for Mental Health, stakeholders, supporters and the public.
The vote brings into focus a topic that has implications for personal health, family health and societal health. The World Health Organization’s website says that depression and anxiety result in the loss of around 12 billion workdays each year. We spend a large part of our life and close to 80% of each day at the workplace. It is important to work towards creating a workplace culture that allows for safety at the psychological and emotional levels.