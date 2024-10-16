The importance of ensuring mental health at the workplace

The more organisations listen and pay attention to their employees’ anxieties, look closely into where these fears are coming from and actively engage in addressing them, the sooner we can move towards managing the concerns and building spaces where there is greater transparency and safety, and lesser anxiety. Building room for all kinds of loss, making space for psychological flexibility, and creating safe spaces where employees and senior leaders can openly talk about mental and emotional health concerns is a starting point that can help develop psychological safety and better emotional health in the long run.