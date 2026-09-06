‘Mirzapur: The Movie’ review: Theatrical spinoff should delight the faithful

Munna is back, and with him returns his accomplice Compounder (Abhishek Banerjee). The return of Munna Tripathi is fan service that works because Divyenndu is so good at playing him. Munna is petulant, insecure, entitled, funny and terrifying, sometimes within the space of a few minutes. One of the film’s best scenes comes when Kaleen Bhaiya stands up for his son and Munna receives the validation he has been desperate for. It is a small moment of paternal approval that reveals just how much Munna has craved his father’s recognition.