How gourmet meals are elevating the movie-going experience
Cinemas are serving food tailored to the films on show in an effort to make movies immersive
On an average weekend in the National Capital Region (NCR), there are heritage walks and nature trails early in the morning; poetry readings and book club meetings in the day; tastings galore—from coffee and chocolates to wines and whiskies—to fill the evenings, and some fake weddings too. As these endless options for communal experiences vie for our attention (and money), there’s one pastime that has remained relatively unchanged: The movie.
Most halls have stuck with the same old recipe of overpriced snacks and carbonated drinks. So, when I came across a social media ad for a “gourmet cinema experience", I was intrigued. The films on offer weren’t new but the kind you didn’t mind rewatching. The price was steep— ₹3,000 per person—but it was a five-course meal inspired by the movie. It was an experience served by the Sunset Cinema Club (SCC), which currently runs events in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Amritsar, Goa, Dehradun, and Chandigarh. The nine-year-old company started with an open-air screening of Pulp Fiction in Connaught Place in 2016. The experiment was such a hit—with casual bean-bag seating and snacks—that it led to a three-day film festival in Chanakyapuri, Delhi, with food trucks, cocktails and artists in 2017.
After hosting 200,000 people over eight years—in screenings at a variety of venues like malls, rooftops, amphitheatres, microbreweries, and drive-in spaces—SCC cut to the gourmet cinema experience in June. Founders Sahil Kapoor and Sanchit Gupta, batchmates in engineering college, curate the film menus with a creative team and tweak it in collaboration with each host partner. “You should be able to feel the movie through your palate," says Kapoor, a Delhi-based entrepreneur who got the idea for SCC after experiencing an array of nightlife offerings in the US, UK, Australia and New Zealand. He was engaged in his family business until he took the leap with co-founder Gupta, who held a job in a leading NBFC.