How gourmet meals are elevating the movie-going experience

The movie I watched was Eat, Pray, Love. SCC organises one screening per weekend for its gourmet cinema experience, each film selected for its predominant travel and/or gastronomic themes. It started ordinarily enough with a small basket of truffle popcorn that kept getting refilled. While I was still getting to know the main characters of the movie at a party, I was served an appetiser of baked nachos with cheese—the platter arriving at the exact moment when nachos were mentioned in the film. Service was timed exactly for all the 40-50 patrons in the restaurant. The nachos portion was unlimited, too. Until Julia Roberts’s character, Elizabeth Gilbert aka Liz, decided to quit her marriage, and travel to Italy. It is here that she would discover her appetite for life—and I, for gourmet cinema.