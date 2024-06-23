Artist Baptist Coelho uses war and bandages as metaphor
SummaryThrough his multidisciplinary practice, Baptist Coelho looks at the war and the everyday
There is something about the photographBandages-Bullets #1 that makes you keep coming back to it. At first, it seems like an image of a series of rolled bandages arranged in rows. When observed carefully, the visual of soiled bandages starts looking (remove) resembling rows of bullets. And that’s exactly the message that multidisciplinary artist Baptist Coelho hopes to impart to the viewers. “The photograph captures a paradoxical relationship between the bandages as tools of healing, and bullets as instruments of war," writes Coelho as the description of the work.
This photograph is part of the artist’s ongoing multimedia series,Bandages-Bullets,and was developed during his year-long residency at the In Flanders Fields Museum, Ypres, starting in 2022. It was shown until last week at Coelho’s solo exhibition,It still hasn’t ended, at the Bâtiment IV, Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg. Preparations are afoot to take this travelling show to other cities in Europe.
Bandages-Bulletscarries forth the artist’s ongoing engagement with the paradox of war and the everyday—its lasting imprint on histories, cultures and personal lives of soldiers. Coelho,born in Mumbai and currentlyliving and working between Ypres and Paris, explores different facets of this idea through installation, photos, sculpture, print, drawing, collage, audio/video and performance.
His exploration of war in everyday life started in 2007 when he returned to India after a Master’s in Arts from the Birmingham Institute of Art and Design, UK. He had been asked to respond to the idea of The Peace Project by the Museum of Contemporary Art, Denver, US. “The exhibition, through installations and performance art, explored issues of overpopulation, pollution, war and more, which threatened the idea of peace," states a 2016-article in Mint. As part of that, he created537, a set of white gauze bandages rolled and assembled together. “Using bandages as a metaphor, Coelho is trying to heal the pain and wounds of the soldiers posted in Siachen," it further stated.
