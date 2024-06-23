Artist Baptist Coelho uses war and bandages as metaphor

Coelho first visited the In Flanders Museum in 2016, which was housed within a cloth hall destroyed in the First World War. Between his visits in 2016 to 2022, he started to have a dialogue with the artworks housed within. “I wanted to see how a contemporary artist could enter into a conversation with a historical museum," he says. This resulted in a project, Approximately 74,187, which is a series of proposed artworks that responded to many aspects of the museum displays from start to finish. 10 artworks were planned to be positioned within the permanent displays and the red vitrines to be edited from time to time. Due to technical constraints, the project wasn’t realised as a whole apart for one artwork titled Wreath #1. “Within the museum, one can see a display of the various objects that belonged to soldiers from the colonial forces. Within one of the red vitrines I placed, Wreath #1, which is a made of bandages and sharp metal blades. It questions the invisibilisation of the sacrifice made by these soldiers in the World Wars," elaborates Coelho.