How music discovery became predictable
Akhil Sood 9 min read 20 Jun 2025, 12:00 PM IST
Summary
The larger universe of recorded music is easier than ever to access today. But is the experience too curated to allow for happy accidents?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
If I could, I’d pay serious money to travel 20-something years back in time to experience Nirvana’s ground-breaking album, Nevermind, for the very first time again. Having borrowed a cassette from a schoolfriend, I found an opportune time to go to my parents’ room and use the two-in-one music system—a “deck". This wasn’t a parent-friendly record; on Smells Like Teen Spirit, the main guy, Kurt Cobain, screams about his libido repeatedly. While I’d heard one Nirvana song—Come As You Are, via a stray MP3 on someone’s CD—I had little idea what was coming next: a sonic thunderstorm that would blow my teenage brain right out of my ears.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story