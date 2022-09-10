Mysteries: Joël Dicker’s ‘The enigma of room 622’
A missing room number at a Swiss hotel fires the imagination of a vacationing novelist
Joël Dicker’s innovative page-turner “The Enigma of Room 622" stars a Swiss novelist—also named Joël Dicker—recovering in 2018 from the death of his beloved publisher and the disintegration of his latest romance.
Near the start of the novel, translated from the French by Robert Bononno, the meta-fictional author drives 90 minutes from Geneva to the legendary Hotel Verbier, in the shadow of the Alps, where he declares: “I’ve come to relax. Vacation, vacation, vacation." But even in this idyllic setting, he suffers from what he calls his occupational sickness: “That perpetual desire to write." As he tells Scarlett Leonas, a beautiful Englishwoman staying at the hotel on her own, the magic of his craft is that “any fact, when presented as a series of questions, opens the door to a novel."
He has found such a fact: On the sixth floor of the hotel, room 621 is followed by 621A and then 623. There is no 622. Why not? Did something so awful occur there that the suite needed to be “disappeared"? “That’s a plotline," says Joël.
With Scarlett as his Watson, the writer is soon engaged in a real-life investigation of dark deeds stretching back decades. The intrigue revolves around a star-crossed cast including Lev Levovitch, a man of humble origins whose brilliance and charisma boost him to the highest circles of Swiss banking; Anastasia von Lacht, a blonde poseur whose lifelong passion for Lev is subject to misunderstandings and estrangement; and Macaire Ebezner, a vengeful finance manager jealous of Lev’s successes in life and love.
As Joël and Scarlett probe these characters’ secrets, Joël writes the chapters of a novel in sections that skip between decades. His book-within-a-book weds the allure of a jigsaw puzzle with the split-second timing of an Agatha Christie mystery. And there’s another conceptual layer to the cake: Is the text we’re reading Joël’s novel itself, or some omniscient account of a reality he and Scarlett are not yet privy to?
“The Enigma of Room 622," with its many reversals, is by turns a gothic thriller, a romance and a semi-farce. “Laughter is the strongest feeling of all," insists Lev’s comic-actor father, “stronger than love and passion." Yet there’s nothing funny about the travails suffered here, from reputational ruin to imprisonment to death.
Mr. Dicker—the book’s true author, not its protagonist—keeps all moods and events in fine balance, saving one grand surprise for the final chapter of this exhilarating tour de force.
