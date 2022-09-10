Mysteries: Joël Dicker’s ‘The enigma of room 622’

Near the start of the novel, translated from the French by Robert Bononno, the meta-fictional author drives 90 minutes from Geneva to the legendary Hotel Verbier, in the shadow of the Alps, where he declares: “I’ve come to relax. Vacation, vacation, vacation." But even in this idyllic setting, he suffers from what he calls his occupational sickness: “That perpetual desire to write." As he tells Scarlett Leonas, a beautiful Englishwoman staying at the hotel on her own, the magic of his craft is that “any fact, when presented as a series of questions, opens the door to a novel."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}