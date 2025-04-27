When we mock the working class, the joke is on us
SummaryWhile white-collar workers make videos mocking the working class, historically, every single right that they possess has come from a working-class fight
I am constantly filled with admiration for people’s inventiveness online—the complex dance routines, the sketches where you play four different people, the straight-faced delivery of the world’s worst (by which I mean the best) jokes. I have a big deadline next month and I have done that thing that never helps anyone’s productiveness—I have deleted the apps that suck me in. And in there lie the clever people. Sadly, the last two “bits" I saw were the opposite of inventive. To be honest, they were kind of the worst (by which I mean the worst).