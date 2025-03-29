When a wine tastes like a ‘old sari box’

One of these evangelists is Tarini Kumar, the founder of Wine in a Million, a no-frills wine community started in Bengaluru in 2023. “We wanted to give people the chance to determine their own relationship with wine and create a safe space that welcomed not just wine enthusiasts but the wine curious," says Kumar. A certified wine aficionado who spent years in Bordeaux, France, learning about wine, Kumar says she knows what it’s like to be excluded from the conversation “just because one doesn’t know how to describe a taste in the most traditional way." Last year, Kumar was instrumental in the setting up of Wine in Progress (WIP), possibly India’s coolest wine bar yet, located in the Conservatory in Bengaluru. When I visited WIP some months ago, I was pleasantly surprised by the large selection of wines offered by glass, a practice that allows wine curious folks to broaden their palates. The bar staff shared a cool camaraderie, R&B played through the speakers and no one fussed about which glass to pair my wine with. In a move that would’ve shocked many wine purists, my server refilled the same glass I was using for white wine, with red wine, when I asked to try another bottle.