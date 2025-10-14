A meat lover’s guide to Ahmedabad
From bite-sized buff ‘samosas’ to ‘dosa’ omelette, there is enough non-vegetarian food in the city if you look in the right direction
In 2024, Ahmedabad was awarded the country’s “most vegan-friendly city" by PETA India, even though it is one of the highest consumers of cheese. The city is often touted as vegetarian if not vegan. This is where big food brands like Pizza Hut opened their all-vegetarian outlet, and a KFC outlet was forced to have a vegetarian menu with separate kitchen and staff. That it is difficult to find non-vegetarian food here is a myth.
Most non-vegetarian eateries are located in areas with higher Muslim population, either in Mirzapur and Bhadra in the Old City, or in Juhapura. Unlike the cuisines of Delhi and Lucknow, where there is a heavy Mughal influence, Ahmedabad’s non-vegetarian food is largely influenced by the Dawoodi Bohra community and the Irani Muslims. Bhatiyar Galli, named after bhatiyars or cooks who cater to large gatherings, is well-known for its shops and carts selling fresh meat and dried fish along with kebabs and other grilled meats.
Eat your way through Ahmedabad's unique non-vegetarian food offerings with this guide.