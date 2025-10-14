A meat lover’s guide to Ahmedabad

New Irani Restaurant

The pre-independence era restaurant in the walled city has gone through a bit of a makeover in the past few years. The blue arches, tables with Persian tiles and a display of classic kitchen tools behind the cash counter, place it somewhere between the classic and the modern. The restaurant is known for its Irani chai and bun maska with white butter. The bun was once made with an egg wash, which was later discontinued to cater to the vegetarian clientele. The dal gosht (INR 230) is a must-try, and is a flavourful dish of goat meat cooked with lentils till it is tender. Order it with a plate of plain khichdi (INR 70).