A tribute to Norm Peterson, comedy's greatest regular
SummaryWhen every other character on ‘Cheers’ was in flux, Norm was the still point. He absorbed their madness and gave back one-liners
If television is built on regular people — not to mention people who tune in regularly — then Norm Peterson was the most regular of all. For eleven seasons, he walked into the bar at Cheers with such clockwork regularity that his every entrance elicited a resounding and welcoming “Norm!", a salute not only to a beloved character, but to constancy itself. On a show filled with sharp-tongued banter and characters in constant romantic or existential turmoil, Norm offered something rare and essential: stability.