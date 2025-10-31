Why chefs are returning to open-fire cooking

At the 35-seater Fireside in Bengaluru, which opened in 2024, siblings Priyanka Alve Nayak and Rajat Alve also experiment with wood-fired cooking. Growing up on their parents’ farm in the coastal town of Honnavar in Karnataka’s Uttara Kannada district, they were no strangers to cooking over wood. They’d watched their parents and grandparents cook everything from rice and curries to seafood over it. “People have a very narrowed down vision of wood-fired cooking; they only think about tandoor or barbecue and don’t go beyond the regular spices that we use in Indian kitchens. We use wood-fire cooking as the main element but with modern flavours," says Nayak. So, ivy gourd gets brushed with peanut butter miso, eggplant is torched with thyme to release its smoky flavours, slow-cooked lamb is rubbed with Sichuan pepper dust, and pork ribs are smoked with cherry wood.