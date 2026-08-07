‘Operation Safed Sagar’ review: An unusually level-headed Indo-Pak war series

Even at six episodes, Operation Safed Sagar feels a bit leisurely. I’d have liked a tighter narrative, and a sharper one—there’s a little too much respect and politeness bouncing around that base. The odd stylistic flourish would’ve been welcome too; one bit of cleverness is when a photographer is clicking Musharraf and Sharif in the show and they’re neatly replaced by a still photo of the actual PM and army chief in the same spot. But this show is nevertheless a significant entry in the recent Indian war canon, for the way it shifts the focus onto strategy, processes and individual skill, and the way it’s immersed in the lives of these pilots. At one point when Madhavi is annoyed at Bal, Ahuja’s wife, Alka (Amrita Bagchi), tells her not to burden him before a sortie; she suggests writing her irritations in a diary and bringing them up once he’s done. It’s little touches like these that make the series feel true to the military experience. Of all the war filmmaking that’s come after Lakshya, this is its truest successor.