‘Operation Safed Sagar’ review: An unusually level-headed Indo-Pak war series

Two months into the Kargil War, Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif determines to see with his eyes what his heart already suspects: that they're losing the battle. At Skardu base, he's received by Maj Gen Javed Hassan, who invites him to the officer's mess for a briefing. Sharif fixes with a stare and says, "The truth of democracy is revealed at the polling booth, and the reality of war in the hospital.” The condition of the wounded and general despondency in the hospital tent tells him all he needs to know, prompting a rare act of rebellion and a covert trip to Washington.