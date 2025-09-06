There's more to oregano than pizza topping

We Indians are blessed with an overwhelming array of spices and herbs filling our shelves, drawers, fridges and freezers. In this melee, if a spice from another part of the world has to make a space for itself, it certainly has to earn it. Oregano is possibly the first “exotic" herb to make itself at home in Indian kitchens.

Not native to our soil, it arrived with the pizza revolution of the 1990s, when Domino’s and Pizza Hut handed out those little sachets of “oregano seasoning" that became our first taste of this herb. Ironically, those sachets weren’t pure oregano but a mix of oregano, thyme, basil, dried garlic and salt. Still, we got a hit from the oregano and fell in love with it. And when we began cooking pasta at home, oregano became the one herb that instantly lent that classic Italian flavour.

Part of its easy acceptance was the sense of déjà vu its aroma and flavour carried. Oregano’s sharp, medicinal notes, thanks to its compound thymol, echo the taste of ajwain (carom seeds), a pantry staple across Indian homes. That familiarity made oregano feel less foreign, even as it came to symbolise something aspirational in the 1990s: the taste of globalisation, shorthand for pizza, pasta, and “continental" food.

There’s something punchy and woodsy about fresh oregano that the dried herb does not deliver. After several failed attempts at growing it from seed, I finally managed to establish an oregano patch in my garden using potted herbs bought from a store. I split each pot into five or six clumps and transplanted, and it is rewarding me with a steady supply of fresh sprigs.

But oregano’s story doesn’t end with pizza and pasta. In West Asia, it carries an entirely different story. The wild oregano (Origanum syriacum) of the Levant is the backbone of za’atar—the herb itself and the spice blend made with sumac and sesame. Families still forage and dry it, and it appears daily on flatbreads called mana’eesh, stirred into olive oil, or sprinkled over labneh.

Karima-Chloe Hazim, Lebanese-Australian author of the cookbook Sofra, recalls her family plucking oregano growing wild around their home in Australia and tossing it into a salad with onions, green olives and a pomegranate molasses-lemon-olive oil dressing.

Oregano in West Asia is not just a seasoning, but a living link to land, memory and everyday nourishment.

There are varieties of oregano: Cuban oregano in the Caribbean (a succulent coleus which is also quite commonly grown in India as ajwain ka patta, not a true oregano, but with a similar kick); Mexican oregano (citrusy, peppery, and unrelated to the Mediterranean plant); and the Greek original, whose name means oros ganos—joy of the mountain.

In India, oregano is no longer confined to pizza boxes. In Bengaluru, you can get fresh leaves at Namdhari’s Fresh, or online at Trikaya Agriculture. These can be folded into parathas with paneer or potato stuffing, bringing a herbiness that cuts through richness.

A sprinkle of dried oregano over dal tadka gives it an earthy, almost Mediterranean edge, while oregano-infused ghee brushed over rotis or naans can make a simple meal taste exotic.

Imagine theplas made with fresh oregano. Even in chutneys, with mint, coriander, or tomato, a bit of dried or a handful of fresh herb lends a smoky, peppery dimension.

It is a reminder that globalisation works both ways: just as the world has embraced turmeric lattes and “chai tea", we can welcome oregano into our own culinary repertoire in creative ways.

OREGANO AND PANEER PARATHAS

Makes 8

Ingredients

For the dough

2 cups wheat flour

1 tsp salt

1 tsp instant yeast

For the stuffing

One-and-a-half-cup grated paneer

1 medium onion, finely chopped

1 cup oregano leaves, washed and chopped

1 tsp chilli flakes

Half tsp crushed black pepper

2 cloves garlic, grated

Salt to taste

Ghee or oil for cooking

Method

Mix the flour, salt and instant yeast in a large bowl. Make a soft dough with lukewarm water. Cover and keep for an hour until the dough doubles in volume.

For the stuffing, combine all the ingredients in a bowl and refrigerate until it is ready to use.

Gently punch down the risen dough and divide into 8 portions.

Roll out a portion into a 4-5 inch round circle. Place a portion of the filling in the middle, bring the edges together and pinch it closed. Flatten this ball gently and roll it out into a paratha using some flour to dust on either side.

Heat a tava and place the paratha. Cook one side for 30-45 seconds until brown spots appear. Turn it over and cook the other side, pressing down gently for it to puff up. Apply some ghee on both sides once the paratha is well cooked. Serve hot with a pickle of choice and curd.

OREGANO CHEESE OMELETTE

Serves 1

Ingredients

3 eggs

Half tsp chilli flakes

Half tsp or less of salt

Handful of oregano leaves

2 tsp olive oil

2 tbsp of shaved cheddar cheese

Few drops of hot sauce

Method

Break the eggs in a small bowl and whisk with salt and chilli flakes.

Grease a pan with oil.

Sprinkle the oregano leaves all around the pan and pour the eggs into the pan over the leaves. Let it cook on a medium flame until almost set and flip over carefully, cooking this side for 30 seconds or so.

Transfer the omelette to a plate. Top with cheese and garnish with hot sauce. Serve hot.

Double Tested is a fortnightly column on vegetarian cooking, highlighting a single ingredient prepared two ways. Nandita Iyer’s latest book is The Great Indian Thali. She posts @saffrontrail on Instagram and X.