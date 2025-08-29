‘Param Sundari’ review: Kerala cliches aplenty in this clash-of-cultures comedy

Param Sundari is assemble-your-own-Kerala for dummies. Start with backwaters. Add elephants. Better still: elephants being sung the Malayalam lyrics from ‘Jiya Jale’. Toss in a Mohanlal song. Kalarippayattu. Mohiniyattam. Onam. Pongal. Ayurveda. Unironic use of ‘god’s own country’. Nurses. Mundus. Red flags. Churches. Boat races.

Tushar Jalota’s film hangs its Kerala fetish on the flimsiest of premises. Param (Sidharth Malhotra) is an amiable Delhi failson who keeps launching unsuccessful startups bankrolled by his wealthy father (Sanjay Kapoor). He’s intrigued by a new app called Find Your Soulmate, which matches your unique ‘frequency’ to the one person who’s meant for you. It’s the kind of faux-scientific woo-woo that would set anyone’s alarm bells ringing. Not Param, though, who’s thrilled to learn that his own soulmate is apparently in a small town in Kerala. After informing papa, he sets off to beta test.

A wittier film might have played around with the idea of a perfect match, sent Param on the wrong path. But Jalota and co-writers Aarsh Vora and Gaurav Mishra deposit him and his friend (Manjot Singh) right on the doorstep of the homestay run by Sundari (Janhvi Kapoor). He’s instantly smitten; she’s annoyed by these perpetually smiling north Indians who mix up Tamil and Malayalam, Rajini and Mohanlal. We settle into a clash-of-cultures comedy in the vein of Chennai Express and 2 States, but without the daft energy of the former or the deft touches of the latter.

This is a well-worn setup, one that should work despite the limitations of Kapoor as a Malayalam speaker and Malhotra as someone so stunning that nature had to restore balance by keeping his other talents on the lighter side. But Jalota, who made the dismal Abhishek Bachchan film Dasvi, displays neither eye nor ear for sprightly comedy. Everything’s sketched with a heavy hand, from Sundari’s Gen-Z parody of a sister to the horny nurse who keeps asking Param if he wants a full-body checkup.

The sudden introduction of a romantic rival changes little. Venu (Siddhartha Shankar) is such a boy scout that even milk-and-paneer-parathas Malhotra looks exciting in comparison. A genuine threat might have enlivened a narrative that’s just treading water until the big reveal of the soulmate app. There’s an evident shortage of ideas—at one point, we’re asked to emotionally invest in Param running a lemon-and-spoon race.

Param Sundari never quite settles on a language policy. The locals speak an awful lot of Hindi, even with each other. Sundari has a pronounced accent but her little sister doesn’t. Sometimes the Malayalam is subtitled, sometimes not. Wouldn’t a translation app come into use at some point? If the laboured point being made is that Param wins only by adopting the local culture, why does he sing a Hindi film number to rally his fellow rowers? It all feels a bit out of sync with the times, when streaming has made audiences easier with translation.

The one piece of good art is the Sachin-Jigar composition ‘Pardesiya’, the best Rahman track not by Rahman in a while. The boat-race rhythm of its tak-dhums is an example of how the film’s cultural setting might be smartly adapted. But Param Sundari mostly doesn’t care for such subtleties: it wants to slather itself in Kerala. “You are my Mohiniyattam,” Param assures Sundari at the end. Cancel my avial.

