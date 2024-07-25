How swimmer Dhinidhi Desinghu became the youngest Indian at the Paris Olympics
SummaryAt the age of 14, Dhinidhi Desinghu is living the dream, partcipating at the Paris Olympics. She tells Lounge about her journey to get there
Towards the end of last year, 14-year-old Dhinidhi Desinghu did all the things that any other teenager would usually do. She appeared for exams; hung out with friends; made a short trip to visit her grandparents. More significantly, she slept in late at times and rarely even saw a swimming pool.
All that changed in mid-December when she received a call from her coach, Madhukumar B.M. And just like that, she was back to the routine.
She cut short her break and returned to training with an aim to competing in the World Aquatics Championships. The books and school bag were set aside and any distraction was kept at bay. The swimming kit was readied and each day started at 5am, as she hit the pool at Dolphin Aquatics in Bengaluru.