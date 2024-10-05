Remembering the lost homeland of Sindh
SummaryA new gallery dedicated to Sindh at The Partition Museum in Delhi weaves a narrative of the community’s journey
When Sindhis fled their homes one fateful night in August 1947, they latched their haveli doors and handed the keys to their neighbours to safeguard them. Little did they know that Partition would cleave the subcontinent, and they would never return. An antique Burma teakwood door from Shikarpur clasped with a lock now stands at The Partition Museum in Delhi’s Dara Shikoh Library as a reminder of the community that lost its home. It’s part of the newly opened permanent gallery, “The Lost Homeland of Sindh".