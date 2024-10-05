From trunks to vessels carried across the border, remnants of Partition donated by community members occupy a central place in the gallery. Most pieces come with a note on the place they came from and who donated them. Among these material objects is proof of a Shikharpur resident’s paperwork to claim compensation for his lost five-storey home. “Refugees could claim a price for their home after Partition. The document at the gallery takes visitors through the process followed by officers to verify that the haveli belonged to the person. The claim has information like the number of cupboards and the type of flooring. In 1954, he received an amount of ₹46,977 (from the Union government) for his haveli," says Madnani. Such little nuggets of Sindh are throughlines of the space that also features a peengho, a daybed swing carved from Burma teakwood, which was an integral part of Sindhi ancestral homes and served as a spot for families to spend leisure time together.