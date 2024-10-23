How to take care of pets after surgery
SummaryProper care and precautions ensure that pets going under the knife feel reassured and recover fast
Surgery is a daunting prospect for any pet parent. Whether it’s a routine spay or neuter, a dental extraction or something more complex, the experience can stir all sorts of emotions—nervousness, fear, even guilt. Pets are a big part of our families, and the thought of them undergoing anaesthesia and a procedure can be overwhelming.
Pet parents often voice their concerns about surgery to me. Just recently, a cat called Butter had to have a small mass removed from her body. While the cat was her usual playful self, the pet parents were a bundle of nerves. Despite reassuring pet parents, it is natural for them to be anxious during such procedures.
The first step in easing that anxiety is to trust your veterinarian. They’re there to answer all your questions and concerns, so don’t hesitate to ask. Whether you’re wondering about the risks of anaesthesia or post-surgery care, knowing the details can help you feel more in control. Before the surgery, you’ll likely need to follow pre-surgery instructions, such as diagnostic tests and withholding food or water. This can feel challenging, but following the guidelines is crucial.