How to take care of pets after surgery

Surgery is a daunting prospect for any pet parent. Whether it’s a routine spay or neuter, a dental extraction or something more complex, the experience can stir all sorts of emotions—nervousness, fear, even guilt. Pets are a big part of our families, and the thought of them undergoing anaesthesia and a procedure can be overwhelming.

Pet parents often voice their concerns about surgery to me. Just recently, a cat called Butter had to have a small mass removed from her body. While the cat was her usual playful self, the pet parents were a bundle of nerves. Despite reassuring pet parents, it is natural for them to be anxious during such procedures.

The first step in easing that anxiety is to trust your veterinarian. They’re there to answer all your questions and concerns, so don’t hesitate to ask. Whether you’re wondering about the risks of anaesthesia or post-surgery care, knowing the details can help you feel more in control. Before the surgery, you’ll likely need to follow pre-surgery instructions, such as diagnostic tests and withholding food or water. This can feel challenging, but following the guidelines is crucial.

Most clinics now offer the same anaesthetic standards as those used in human medicine, including gas anaesthesia. This protocol is safer for geriatric as well as paediatric patients. Pets with diabetes, heart and kidney disease or other co-morbidities may be at a higher risk, but often the veterinary team is well-equipped to manage the challenges.

After surgery, your pet may be drowsy and wobbly due to the effect of anaesthesia. This abnormal behaviour typically lasts one day. Some pets may also vocalise more and have a dazed expression. Help them while they try to walk, as they may slip or lose balance.

The first few days of recovery are often the most challenging. Pets can be disoriented and uncomfortable, hesitant to eat, or reluctant to move. Make a quiet, comfortable space for them to rest. It is ideal if they spend most of their day sleeping. Also fashion the space so as to minimise your pet’s movement in the area.

Pain management is a key part of post-surgery care. Your vet will prescribe pain medications or anti-inflammatories . Pets are masters at hiding discomfort, so even if they don’t seem to be in pain, stick to the medication schedule.

Keeping an eye on the surgical site is crucial. Check for signs of infection, like redness, swelling or discharge. Any surgical incision needs to be kept dry. An Elizabethan collar or an “E-collar" is recommended to prevent your pet from licking the wound and having access to it. While they may look uncomfortable, it’s in their best interest to keep it on except while eating or drinking. For incisions on the abdomen, a T-shirt can be used to prevent licking. Try getting your pet used to an E-collar or a T-shirt before the procedure.

One of the most difficult parts of recovery is keeping your pet calm and limiting their activity. Enforcing restrictions can feel like a full-time job, but it’s essential for proper healing. Do not allow them to jump on to or off furniture.

Post-orthopaedic procedures and immobilising the limb effectively is crucial for appropriate healing. For procedures involving the mouth, teeth, or gastrointestinal tract, it is essential to adhere to instructions on diet changes.

Pets often bounce back quickly after surgery. However, it is important to take things slow. Take them on short walks and gradually increase the time after consulting your veterinarian.

Do not make changes in their diet or routine without consulting the veterinarian. Bathing them is also not advised till the wounds heal. Bathing them right before their procedure will be more beneficial, as it may take up to three weeks after surgery before you can bathe them.

Each pet is different, and their recovery times can vary, but with patience and care, you’ll soon see them returning to their happy, healthy selves.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.