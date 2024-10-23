How to take care of pets after surgery

Keeping an eye on the surgical site is crucial. Check for signs of infection, like redness, swelling or discharge. Any surgical incision needs to be kept dry. An Elizabethan collar or an “E-collar" is recommended to prevent your pet from licking the wound and having access to it. While they may look uncomfortable, it’s in their best interest to keep it on except while eating or drinking. For incisions on the abdomen, a T-shirt can be used to prevent licking. Try getting your pet used to an E-collar or a T-shirt before the procedure.