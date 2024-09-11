How to take care of senior cats

My cat Catbury is nearly 10 years old, and it’s fascinating to see how cats age and their needs evolve. Cats are considered seniors when they hit the 7-10-year mark, and 12-14 are their golden years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Chronic kidney disease (CKD) is one of the most common illnesses in senior cats. The kidneys filter waste from the blood and maintain a balance of fluids and electrolytes. With CKD, these critical functions gradually decline. Unexplained weight loss, excessive thirst, vomiting or a lack of appetite in senior cats could be early indicators of kidney problems. These can be diagnosed with blood tests and ultrasounds, and while CKD can’t be cured, early detection and continuing management can enhance a cat’s quality of life. Regular veterinary visits, blood tests and urine analysis are crucial. With appropriate care, dietary adjustments, hydration support and medication, it is possible to slow the progression of the disease.

Like many older cats, Catbury has arthritis, a condition that often goes unnoticed because our feline friends are masters at hiding pain—much more so than dogs. The signs of arthritis can be subtle: maybe your cat stops jumping on the couch or becomes less interested in playing. These changes might seem minor, but they can be signs of major discomfort. Veterinarians can recommend joint supplements, medication and strategies to manage weight. Making adjustments like soft bedding and adding ramps for easier access to favourite spots can make a big difference.

Hyperthyroidism is another common condition where the thyroid glands produce too much thyroid hormone, causing metabolism to speed up dramatically. Cats often experience significant weight loss, even if they seem to be eating more than usual. They might also have a poor-quality coat, become unusually restless and show increased thirst and urination. Treatment options include medication, radioactive iodine therapy or surgery.

Symptoms of diabetes, such as excessive thirst and frequent urination, can be mistaken for signs of other illnesses and need careful management. In diabetes, a cat’s body doesn’t produce enough insulin or becomes resistant to insulin, leading to unregulated blood sugar. Older, overweight cats are more susceptible to developing this disease. Managing diabetes typically involves a combination of a carefully controlled diet, insulin therapy and monitoring of blood sugar levels. Keeping your cat at a healthy weight is also essential.

Impaired dental health often goes unnoticed until it becomes quite painful. Many pet parents find it challenging to examine their cats' mouths, so dental problems can progress without detection. Cats may hesitate to eat due to tooth pain. You might also notice increased drooling and a foul odour from your cat's mouth. If untreated, dental disease can lead to dangerous systemic infections. While regular check-ups are essential, at-home dental care is also important.

The risk of cancer increases with age, so unusual lumps or bumps should be promptly evaluated. Cancer can also manifest as symptoms such as vomiting, digestive issues, difficulty in breathing, or appetite changes. Treatment depends on the type and stage of the disease.

Cognitive dysfunction syndrome (CDS) in older cats is similar to Alzheimer’s disease, affecting brain function and leading to changes in behaviour and cognition. Cats with CDS might seem confused, forget where their litter box is and start urinating or defecating outside it, develop unusual sleeping patterns, or show a shift in how they interact with family members. While CDS has no cure, there are ways to manage the symptoms. Interactive toys and puzzle feeders can keep cats mentally stimulated. Nutritional supplements for brain health and medications can also help.

As cats' healthcare needs change with age, regular vet visits, a healthy diet and a cosy environment can foster well-being.