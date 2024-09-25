How to make your home fitness friendly for your pet
SummaryOvercome the limitations of confined urban environments to help dogs and cats get regular exercise
Keeping your pet happy and healthy isn’t just about regular meals and affection. It’s also about ensuring they get enough exercise, social interaction and mental stimulation. Physical fitness is key to preventing obesity-related illnesses and ensuring your pet remains agile well into its senior years. But for pet parents in urban environments, finding the space for proper exercise can feel like an uphill battle. With a little ingenuity, however, you can provide your pet with the exercise it needs.
Kick off the day with a 20-30 minute walk around the neighbourhood. Let them sniff and explore—their noses are powerful tools and this mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise. Turn your walk into an adventure by using urban features like benches, poles, and curbs as a mini agility course. Have your dog leap over benches, weave between poles or practise balancing on curbs. It’s a fun way to engage their body and mind. If there’s a dog park nearby, give them some off-leash time to run and play with other dogs, which is important for their mental well-being.