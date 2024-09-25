How to make your home fitness friendly for your pet

Kick off the day with a 20-30 minute walk around the neighbourhood. Let them sniff and explore—their noses are powerful tools and this mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise. Turn your walk into an adventure by using urban features like benches, poles, and curbs as a mini agility course. Have your dog leap over benches, weave between poles or practise balancing on curbs. It’s a fun way to engage their body and mind. If there’s a dog park nearby, give them some off-leash time to run and play with other dogs, which is important for their mental well-being.

Kick off the day with a 20-30 minute walk around the neighbourhood. Let them sniff and explore—their noses are powerful tools and this mental stimulation is as important as physical exercise. Turn your walk into an adventure by using urban features like benches, poles, and curbs as a mini agility course. Have your dog leap over benches, weave between poles or practise balancing on curbs. It’s a fun way to engage their body and mind. If there’s a dog park nearby, give them some off-leash time to run and play with other dogs, which is important for their mental well-being.

You can sprinkle in some obedience training during the walk. Simple commands like “sit", “stay" or “heel" keep the dog focused and mentally engaged.

When outdoor space is limited, teaching your dog to walk on a treadmill can be a good option, especially on rainy days. Start slowly to help them get comfortable and always supervise. It’s a perfect solution for high-energy dogs living in small apartments. Skip the elevator and take the stairs. Not only does this add a cardio boost to your routine but it also strengthens your dog’s muscles.

If you have rooftop access, turn it into a mini pet park. Set up lightweight, collapsible fences to create a safe play zone and bring along some toys like balls or frisbees to let your dog run and play freely. Don’t forget, even in smaller spaces like hallways or living rooms, a game of fetch with a soft toy is a fun way to keep your dog moving.

A quick 5-10-minute game of tug-of-war is a great way for your dog to burn off some energy, even in a small space. Use a sturdy toy and keep the play gentle. Instead of tugging the toy up and down, pull it sideways, as this mirrors a dog’s natural movements and prevents neck strain. If you’re using a rope toy, be sure it’s durable and doesn’t fray, as loose threads can be dangerous if swallowed.

To add a mental challenge to your dog’s routine, turn the exercise into a puzzle. For example, you can teach them to tidy up their toys by putting them in a basket. This fun task not only gets them moving but is also mentally stimulating.

Also read: Why every pet owner should know first aid basics Turn mealtime into a fun fitness opportunity by using food-dispensing toys or crafting a simple DIY food maze. This makes your pet “work" for their meal, providing a bit of mental and physical exercise in the process. You could create a food maze using everyday items like cushions, stools or containers. Place kibbles in different spots, and let your pet sniff their way through the challenge.

Just like dogs, indoor cats too need their share of exercise. If your cat is comfortable on a leash, a brief stroll around the yard or a quiet area nearby can offer them a wealth of new scents and sensory experiences.

For apartments with stairs, use toys or treats to motivate your cat to climb up and down, providing an excellent workout. Install floating shelves or invest in a multi-level cat tree for the cat to jump, climb and perch high up.

Create a mini agility course at home using everyday items like boxes, pillows or furniture. Guide your cat through the course with toys or treats, encouraging them to jump, climb and crawl through makeshift tunnels. Set up a cosy perch near a window where your cat can watch birds, people or other outdoor activities—this provides valuable mental stimulation and can keep them entertained for hours. If you have a secure balcony or patio, let your cat explore while you supervise.