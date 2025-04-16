When pets turn props: How social media trends could put our pets at risk
SummaryNot all social media trends are harmful to pets, but sometimes pet parents may ignore the animal’s comfort while creating content
Social media has recently been flooded with dreamy, painterly videos showing pets wandering through flower fields or lounging in sunbeams, all set to melancholic music and filtered through what’s being dubbed the "Ghibli" lens. It’s part of the latest visual trend inspired by Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style—moody, magical, and nostalgic. For pet parents, like me, the temptation is undeniable.