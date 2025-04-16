Social media has recently been flooded with dreamy, painterly videos showing pets wandering through flower fields or lounging in sunbeams, all set to melancholic music and filtered through what’s being dubbed the "Ghibli" lens. It’s part of the latest visual trend inspired by Studio Ghibli’s iconic animation style—moody, magical, and nostalgic. For pet parents, like me, the temptation is undeniable.

But beyond the aesthetic delight and sentimentality, trends like these raise a more complex question: what happens when the desire to share our pets online begins to shape how we parent them?

This recent trend, for instance, has allowed people to showcase senior pets and rescued animals in a gentle, poetic way. The emotional appeal of these clips can help reframe how society views street animals or older pets. But in trying to capture a perfect “aesthetic", some parents drag anxious pets into unfamiliar environments or repeat the same scene multiple times to get the right shot. The moment becomes less about the animal and more about the edit.

Also read: What supplements your pet really needs

Another popular trend is dressing up pets in elaborate costumes. Halloween, festival and cosplay reels have dogs in wigs and cats in tiny sherwanis. While the occasional well-fitted outfit can be harmless—like a winter coat for a short-haired breed—costumes can restrict movement, irritate the skin, and cause stress. I’ve seen dogs break into hot spots from wearing synthetic fabrics for too long.

There’s also the increasing popularity of pets being included in adventure sports. A particularly viral video showed a golden retriever strapped into a paragliding harness, flying through the sky with its human. The internet reacted with awe, but few stopped to ask whether the dog was even comfortable. Similar clips feature pets on speeding motorbikes, dogs ziplining or being taken on strenuous treks without adequate preparation. While some working breeds may enjoy long hikes and active play, these extreme activities are often done for spectacle. They risk injuries, heat stress, or emotional trauma. Consent is a tricky word with animals, but body language is not. A dog with ears back and tail tucked mid-air isn’t having fun.

Then there’s the ongoing trend of feeding pets human food for entertainment. People prepare pizzas, cakes and traditional meals like biryani for their pets—all to go viral. Many ingredients in human food are harmful. Onions, garlic, excess salt, dairy, fried items, chocolate and alcohol are toxic to dogs and cats. Even so-called “healthy" options like peanut butter or curd in excess can disrupt digestion.

Other trends are more subtle but equally problematic. Some people stage “reaction" videos—making strange noises or sudden movements to capture their pet’s response. While some animals may play along, many are startled or frightened. I once saw a reel where a man screamed into his dog’s ear to mimic a jump-scare format, only for the dog to cower and retreat. The video got thousands of views. In contrast, trends that promote training tips and enrichment games are constructive. They educate and entertain without sacrificing the animal’s well-being.

Not every trend is harmful, of course. The rise of “gotcha day" celebrations, where pet parents commemorate the day their animal was adopted, can be genuinely heartwarming. These posts often come with before and after rescue photos and can inspire more people to adopt.

Similarly, grooming transformation videos, when done in proper environments, can highlight the importance of hygiene. But even here, context matters. There’s a difference between showing a matted dog being groomed and dyeing a dog pink for a Valentine’s reel.

The challenge isn’t with content creation itself, but with where the focus lies. Are pets participants in these moments or props? As viewers and creators, we have to be discerning.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.