There’s also the increasing popularity of pets being included in adventure sports. A particularly viral video showed a golden retriever strapped into a paragliding harness, flying through the sky with its human. The internet reacted with awe, but few stopped to ask whether the dog was even comfortable. Similar clips feature pets on speeding motorbikes, dogs ziplining or being taken on strenuous treks without adequate preparation. While some working breeds may enjoy long hikes and active play, these extreme activities are often done for spectacle. They risk injuries, heat stress, or emotional trauma. Consent is a tricky word with animals, but body language is not. A dog with ears back and tail tucked mid-air isn’t having fun.