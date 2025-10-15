Trust your vet, don't let Google diagnose your pet's illness

Google “dog vomiting" and you’ll find pages that list everything from eating too fast to liver failure. Naturally, the mind leaps to the worst one. But what the internet cannot do is understand your pet’s whole story. It doesn’t know how old your dog is, what they ate, or what their medical history looks like. It cannot listen to a heartbeat, feel a lump or notice that tiny flicker of discomfort in your pet’s eyes. That context is what allows your vet to separate what is urgent from what is not.