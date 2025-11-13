How to go on a pintxo bar crawl in San Sebastián
The Spanish resort town may be the home to several Michelin-starred restaurants, but eating these bite-sized Basque snacks at some of the oldest bars is a unique social ritual
It seems deceptively simple: a single salt-cured anchovy, a pickled olive, and a bright green chili, all threaded onto a toothpick. But this tiny, briny powerhouse is the perfect opening act to the San Sebastián experience. It’s a rush of salt, acid and spice. As I take a bite, I realise the rules of eating in this Spanish coastal town are different. The only way to truly experience it is to dive into the frantic, elbow-to-elbow chaos of the pintxo crawl (locally called txikiteo).
Pintxos (pronounced peen-chose) are small bites, usually served on a piece of bread and secured with a toothpick. So, is it similar to a tapa? Not really. While a tapa is often a complimentary side dish meant to stretch your drinking time, the pintxo is a sophisticated, paid-for finger food. The word itself comes from the Spanish verb pinchar, meaning ‘to pierce’. “Pintxos were invented in San Sebastián and now it’s our way of life. We have the sea and the mountains and are blessed with the best ingredients. Somebody had the genius of putting them on a piece of bread and securing them with a tooth prick. These days there are modern versions of the pintxo, but traditionally it was food items pinched together with a toothpick and eaten in one or two bites," explains Eskerne Falcón, a San Sebastián local and gastronomy tour guide. The bite-sized nugget can range from simple tuna on bread and pickled pepper to perfectly seared foie gras on apple compote. Each one demands the same careful technique as a fine dining dish, but is served in just two to three bites.