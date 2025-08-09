Subscribe

Quirky and cool tech gifts for your sibling on Raksha Bandhan

Earn major brownie points with these thoughtful, timeless and fun tech gifts, from a floating speaker to a portable vinyl player 

Team Lounge
Published9 Aug 2025, 02:00 PM IST
No smartphones in this list
No smartphones in this list(Pexels)

Earn major brownie points with these quirky and cool gifts for your sibling this Raksha Bandhan. From futuristic audio gadgets to a stylish instant camera, these innovative products promise to elevate the celebration and show your love in the most unique way!

167 Magnetic Levitating Bluetooth Speaker

Magnetic bond

 

A mind-bending gift that hovers in mid-air while playing music via Bluetooth—perfect for adding a futuristic vibe to any space. Also works as a bedside light. 

Available on: Amazon.in

Price: 12,222

Instax mini EVO Premium Edition

Print-worthy

The mini EVO is a hybrid instant camera (the retro styling details are a bonus) and printer with 10 lens effects and 10 film effects, allowing you to capture a shot in 100 different expressions. The best thing about it is the Direct Print feature, which lets you print photos from your smartphone at the touch of a button.

Available on: instax.in

Price: 19,999

Also Read | Fujifilm Instax Wide Evo review: Instant camera with wide prints at ₹37,499

Nothing Headphones (1)

Looks like Nothing on earth

Perhaps the coolest looking pair of headphones in an overcrowded market, Nothing's Headphones (1) combine sharp sound and noise cancellation with a unique design language. Read our detailed review here.

Available on: in.nothing.tech

Price: 21,999

Limitless AI Pendant

Always on

The Limitless Pendant is an elegant, lightweight wearable that remembers what you say throughout the day, from in-person meetings, impromptu conversations, and personal insights, and delivers you detailed notes and to-dos to the linked smartphone app. 

Available on: limitless.ai

Price: Pendant + Unlimited Yearly Plan Bundle for US$399

Audio Technica Sound Burger Portable Turntable

 

 

 

 

Sound engineering

Audio-Technica celebrated its 60th anniversary by re-releasing the fan-favourite Sound Burger after 40 years, now even more portable because it's Bluetooth-enabled while retaining the classic, lightweight design of the 1980s model. It has a lithium-ion battery and a USB-C charging cable, making it perfect for parties, picnics, or compact living spaces.

Available on: Amazon.in

Price: 50,751

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Fold 7 review: Portability, performance in a trending form factor
 
