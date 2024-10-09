How to protect your pets from rabies
SummaryTo think that only dogs can be carriers of rabies is a mistake. Any mammal, including a cat, can transmit the disease.
World Rabies Day, observed on 28 September, which just went by, is an important reminder about a disease we’ve all heard of but don’t know enough about. As pet parents, we go above and beyond to ensure our fur babies are happy and healthy, whether that means choosing the best food or showering them with belly rubs. Yet, one danger often overlooked is rabies, a deadly but preventable threat. Understanding this disease and how to protect our pets is crucial to keeping them safe.
Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the central nervous system and once symptoms show up, it’s nearly always fatal. Spread through the saliva of infected animals—often via bites—rabies can jump from animal to animal and from pets to people. This makes rabies much more than a pet issue—it’s a serious health risk for humans as well.
Many people mistakenly believe that rabies is only spread by dogs. While dogs often get a bad rap, they aren’t the sole culprits. Any mammal can carry and transmit rabies, including bats, rats, cats, rabbits and wild animals.