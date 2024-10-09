How to protect your pets from rabies

World Rabies Day, observed on 28 September, which just went by, is an important reminder about a disease we’ve all heard of but don’t know enough about. As pet parents, we go above and beyond to ensure our fur babies are happy and healthy, whether that means choosing the best food or showering them with belly rubs. Yet, one danger often overlooked is rabies, a deadly but preventable threat. Understanding this disease and how to protect our pets is crucial to keeping them safe.

Rabies is a deadly virus that attacks the central nervous system and once symptoms show up, it’s nearly always fatal. Spread through the saliva of infected animals—often via bites—rabies can jump from animal to animal and from pets to people. This makes rabies much more than a pet issue—it’s a serious health risk for humans as well.

Many people mistakenly believe that rabies is only spread by dogs. While dogs often get a bad rap, they aren’t the sole culprits. Any mammal can carry and transmit rabies, including bats, rats, cats, rabbits and wild animals.

Recognising the signs of rabies is crucial. Knowing how to spot a rabid animal could save both your and your pet’s life. Since rabies attacks the nervous system, behavioural changes are often key indicators. A usually friendly dog might become aggressive or an energetic pet could suddenly seem withdrawn. Other symptoms include frothing at the mouth, disorientation, difficulty in swallowing, paralysis and eventually seizures.

If you frequently interact with stray animals , it’s important to take responsibility for protecting them from rabies, too. By doing so, you will be safeguarding your pets and the wider community as rabies is more common than many realise. Vaccination is the most effective defence, so both pets and stray animals should be vaccinated to prevent the spread of this deadly disease.

Most pets receive their first rabies vaccination between 12 and 16 weeks of age, with annual booster shots required in India. To check if your pet has enough immunity, you can opt for a titer test, which measures antibody levels. Even if your pet stays indoors, rabies remains a potential risk, so vaccination is still essential for their protection.

When you take your dog for a walk or let your cat explore outside, it’s crucial to stay alert. While it’s thrilling for your pet to sniff every bush and chase after squirrels, make sure they’re not interacting with any wild animals. If your pet is bitten by another animal, whether wild or domestic, contact your veterinarian right away. Even if your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations, they may need a booster shot for full protection. If the biting animal is wild, try to identify it, so that the local authorities can evaluate the rabies risk.

Rabies spreads through saliva, and while bites are the most common way the virus makes its way into a new host, it can also be transmitted through open wounds, scratches or mucous membranes like the eyes or mouth. So, if a rabid animal licks a scratch on your skin or your pet’s, the risk of infection is real. Always remember to wash the area thoroughly with soap and water and seek medical advice if there’s any possibility of exposure.

Rabies doesn’t show symptoms right away; it has a lengthy incubation period that can last from a few weeks to several months, depending on the bite location and the animal’s immune response. During this time, the affected animal may appear completely healthy. This is why it’s vital to consult a veterinarian if your pet has been bitten, even if they seem perfectly fine. Symptoms can take weeks to manifest, and by that point, it may be too late to intervene effectively.

While modern medicine offers a way to prevent rabies if treated immediately after exposure, there’s no cure once the virus has taken hold. Prompt post-exposure treatment can be life-saving.

Nameeta Nadkarni is a veterinary soft tissue surgeon and pet blogger from Mumbai.

