How to protect your pets from rabies

Also read: Why every pet owner should know first aid basics

When you take your dog for a walk or let your cat explore outside, it’s crucial to stay alert. While it’s thrilling for your pet to sniff every bush and chase after squirrels, make sure they’re not interacting with any wild animals. If your pet is bitten by another animal, whether wild or domestic, contact your veterinarian right away. Even if your pet is up-to-date on vaccinations, they may need a booster shot for full protection. If the biting animal is wild, try to identify it, so that the local authorities can evaluate the rabies risk.