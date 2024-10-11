Rafael Nadal retires: The end of a career that redefined clay court tennis
SummaryIn a career spanning over two decades, Spain's Rafael Nadal, who retired earlier this week, seemed to play without limitations
It was an end that was visible for some time, except for the man who was just not used to giving up.
Rafael Nadal announced his retirement from professional tennis on Thursday, after two years of unsuccessful comeback attempts, over a video message posted on his social handles. “The reality is that it has been some difficult years, these last two especially. I don’t think I have been able to play without limitations," he said.
In a career spanning over two decades, Nadal did play without limitations, collecting trophies and fans through this journey of 22 Grand Slam singles titles. His tally of majors is second only to Novak Djokovic among men, and includes an astonishing 14 French Opens. “…I think it’s the appropriate time to put an end to a career that has been long and much more stressful than I could have ever imagined," Nadal added.