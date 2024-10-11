Rafael Nadal retires: The end of a career that redefined clay court tennis

The 38-year-old tried desperately to return to the sport after yet another injury in 2022. Given his track record of bouncing back, it was a distinct possibility, but poor results in the last two seasons probably prompted his decision. His last tournament will now be the Davis Cup team event, in which Spain plays the Netherlands in the quarterfinals in November. The last three stages of that tournament will be played at Malaga, Spain, just 200km south of Sevilla, where Nadal found his “first great joys as a player" in the Davis Cup final of 2004. Spain took a punt in that tie and pitted an 18-year-old Nadal against the then world number two, American Andy Roddick, signalling his emergence on the world stage.