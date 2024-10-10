5 books that touch on the life of Ratan Tata and the group he led
SummaryFrom an authorized biography to an exploration of management style, here are five books to better understand Ratan Tata
The Tanishq Story by C.K. Venkataraman
Fine jewellery seems far removed from the steel, tech and mining of the Tata world but Tanishq was envisioned as a luxury jewellery brand for young Indians. Though it made losses for years as Indians are traditionalists when it comes to buying gold, Ratan Tata refused to shut it down, contrary to advice from all his peers, and it eventually became one of the market leaders in India. (Juggernaut, 2024)