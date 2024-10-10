5 books that touch on the life of Ratan Tata and the group he led

Fine jewellery seems far removed from the steel, tech and mining of the Tata world but Tanishq was envisioned as a luxury jewellery brand for young Indians. Though it made losses for years as Indians are traditionalists when it comes to buying gold, Ratan Tata refused to shut it down, contrary to advice from all his peers, and it eventually became one of the market leaders in India. (Juggernaut, 2024)

The Creation of Wealth by RM Lall

Books about the Tata Group are a dime a dozen but this 2006 history of the group from the 19th century to the present day remains a classic. While the early years tell the story of intrepid entrepreneurship and commitment to nation-building, the Ratan Tata years delve into the challenges the group faced in the post-liberalisation era when competition and resistance to change came from within and outside. (Penguin, 2006)

#TataStories by Harish Bhat

Long-time Tata chronicler and former brand custodian of the group, Harish Bhat spent years in the company's archives to tell 40 inspiring stories of its various leaders, both the professional managers and the family members. Business history meets rich storytelling in this book that places Ratan Tata firmly in the centre of the group's legacy. (Penguin, 2021)

The Story of Tata by Peter Casey

The only authorized biography of the Tata Group, its focus is largely on the Ratan Tata years, including Tata-Mistry legal battle. Ratan Tata himself has spent hours with Casey, whose 2014 book looked at the group's philanthropic activities, and shared private photographs of the Tata family. Business insiders also tell Casey about the unique challenges and opportunities the company faced in India and abroad, including its acquisitions and new businesses. (Penguin, 2023)

Tata's Leadership Experiment by Bharat Wakhlu, Mukund Rajan and Sonu Bhasin

JRD Tata came up with the idea of an exclusive management cadre for the Tata Group, the Tata Administrative Service, in the 1950s to focus on business integrity and corporate responsibility. While the book is about leadership choices and lessons, it is an indicator of why ethics was central to Ratan Tata's style of working. (Harper Collins, 2022)