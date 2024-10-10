5 books that touch on the life of Ratan Tata and the group he led

The Tanishq Story by C.K. Venkataraman

Fine jewellery seems far removed from the steel, tech and mining of the Tata world but Tanishq was envisioned as a luxury jewellery brand for young Indians. Though it made losses for years as Indians are traditionalists when it comes to buying gold, Ratan Tata refused to shut it down, contrary to advice from all his peers, and it eventually became one of the market leaders in India. (Juggernaut, 2024)