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Stitch incoming: How the reaction economy went from commentary to rewarding condemnation

Shephali Bhatt
7 min read10 Jul 2026, 09:00 AM IST
How social media turned reaction from a human instinct into a business model. Picture: istockphoto
How social media turned reaction from a human instinct into a business model. Picture: istockphoto
Summary

Every major social media platform now gives us a built-in way to consume a piece of content through someone else’s response to it. And it may be changing how we form opinions, handle disagreement, and debate

Gift this article

You’re scrolling through Instagram. A video starts playing: someone mid-

You’re scrolling through Instagram. A video starts playing: someone mid-

sentence in a podcast clip, a movie scene, a news interview. Hovering in the

sentence in a podcast clip, a movie scene, a news interview. Hovering in the

corner, superimposed over the video like Casper, the Friendly Ghost, is

another face, watching the clip alongside you. Smirking. Rolling their eyes.

Shaking their head before you've had the chance to form a thought of your

own. A little tile on the screen reads, “Stitch Incoming.” You suspect a

takedown is on its way. The original video pauses at the most incriminating

part. Casper takes over, telling you what they think, and (implicitly) what

you should think too. Welcome to the world of reaction videos.

Shaikh Fardeen, co-admin of Mumbai-based Instagram meme page

Andheriwestshitposting, estimates that 70-75% of the videos he creates are

reaction videos. “It's mostly when someone says something stupid,” he

says. “It irks me enough not to stay silent. It's a basic human inclination to

give gyan, especially when no one has asked.”


And the apps support it. “Instagram’s green screen filter—which allows

your cutout to hover over another content clip—is the main reason this has

become such a big scene, since the app pushes its own filters and gives

creators customisation.” It's gone so mainstream that a client recently

approached the marketing agency Fardeen runs, with Melvin Sadankar,

asking for reaction-format videos to be used as Meta ads.


Look at your feed on any given day, and you’ll find reaction content

everywhere: Comedians laughing over a viral meme on a group video call, a

creator dissecting a news story, a feminist calling out a podcast bro, a de-

influencer dunking on a brand’s misstep. Every major social media

platform now gives us a built-in way to consume a piece of content

through someone else’s response to it. And it may be changing how we

form opinions, handle disagreement, and debate.


HOW IT ALL BEGAN

The reaction video’s lineage stretches back nearly 15 years to the Fine

Brothers Entertainment YouTube channel React, which currently has over

20 million subscribers. The premise was simple: Film yourself watching a

music video, movie trailer or viral clip and let your face do the talking.

People tuned in because there was something oddly satisfying about

watching someone react the way they themselves might have. The

pandemic industrialised the format, turning it into a no-script, low-

production escape hatch for people who had a phone, an internet

connection, and a lot more time on their hands.


What began as people sharing moments of delight, surprise, or disbelief,

gradually became commentary, then critique and, increasingly,

condemnation. Twitter (now X) gave the reaction format a ‘quote tweet’,

launched in 2015. Introduced as a way to add perspective to a retweet, it

soon became something else in practice—a pile-on tool. It even spawned

its own vocabulary. To be “ratioed”, when the quote tweets or replies to

your post far outnumbered its ‘likes’, became shorthand for public

rejection, a sign that the internet had collectively turned against you.

Instagram went one step further. “Stitch Incoming” functions like a

drumroll before the takedown. None of this happened by accident. Each of

these features was a product decision made by someone, signed off by

someone, shipped by someone.


Amrita Tripathi knows this world well. Now the founder of independent

publishing house Say Again Press, she was head of content partnerships at

Twitter India during the years the quote tweet found its footing. “The

quote tweet, as intended, was a helpful feature,” she recalls. It allowed you

to add your own take, go beyond a vanilla retweet. “It's always easier to

misuse features like this, and fundamentally, this is a flaw that feels quite

baked into the attention economy,” she says. Tripathi doesn't think the

quote tweet was ever seen as a negative from inside the building while she

was around (she moved on in December 2022). “It probably still isn’t, by

the folks who have had the good fortune not to be piled on, online.”


Muskan Madaan, 25, a feminist content creator from Patiala, says reaction

videos work because they don’t just offer commentary but relief. “I think

my audience likes reaction videos because of the difference in emotions,”

she says. “The first part makes them feel angry, then the stitch comes, and

they calm down when I say my piece. I’ve understood this emotion graph

now,” she adds. Only about 10% of her content consists of reaction

videos.


COMMENTS VS DEBATE

Reacting to others also means opening yourself up to the same scrutiny.

Being on the receiving end of reaction videos has also shaped how Madaan

approaches the format. “I try to make my points without shaming or

hurting the other person—just make my point respectfully.” The format,

however, carries consequences, beyond snarky comments from the affected

party. A startup founder's team once reached out saying one of her reaction

videos had hurt their marketing and asked her to take it down. Madaan

refused. Another reaction video, this time about a comedian, led to a

copyright strike that temporarily got her account banned.


What she avoids is taking those debates offline. She has been invited onto

podcasts by people whose views she finds objectionable, but always

declines. “I'd rather not use my energy debating them. They’ve already

made up their mind.” Online, she can reach her own audience and take her

time. A live debate, Madaan says, would only drain her.

It’s a telling distinction. The internet has become extraordinarily good at

facilitating reactions, but it may be getting worse at encouraging

conversations.


Anindita Chatterjee, a Delhi-based counselling psychologist who also

creates psychology content on Instagram, sees the consequences playing

out in her therapy room, in, “people who struggle to tolerate discomfort,

sit with grief, or stay with a feeling long enough to understand what they're

actually experiencing”. The reaction economy may be “engineering out the

ability to have healthy arguments—to agree, disagree, and all the while be

respectful about it,” she says. “We are extremely comfortable [reacting

online] because we don’t have to lean in and repair if we end up hurting the

human on the other side. In fact, there is no cognition that the human on

the other side matters,” she says.


Not everyone sees the absence of debate as a failure. Aman, better known

on Instagram as @Ghalibankabir, doesn't think reaction videos should be

judged by the standards of a live debate. “Debating is a skill,” says the 28-

year-old writer from Mumbai, “not everybody has it.” For him, the format’s

real value lies in how “you can put up a video, the other side can respond,

and that way everybody gets a chance to analyse and give a rebuttal.”


He pushes back on the idea that reactors and “reactees” exist in silos. “The

overlap is more than you’d think. Some people didn't even know about the

people I called out. This way a larger audience gets to know this person is

problematic.” The people he calls out, he clarifies, are rarely the obviously

objectionable. The reaction video exposes the gap between someone’s

public persona and the actual positions they take.


AN EMPTY ECHO CHAMBER?

At the same time, Aman acknowledges that accountability rarely comes

from the people he is reacting to. More often than not, they simply block

him. Calling out popular creators has also cost him followers—his count is

at a little over 81,000 right now. Ironically, he cannot remember ever

changing his mind after watching someone else’s reaction video. None of

the creators we spoke to could recall a single such instance, in fact.


This isn’t particularly surprising for Usha Raman, a retired communications

professor from Hyderabad who has spent years studying digital spaces.

“Big Tech is now the biggest intermediary between citizens and public

life,” Raman says, “and it operates on algorithmic logic, not civic logic.”

The potential of a piece of content to prompt reaction is mediated by that

logic, and that’s where the commodification of reactions comes in. Hence,

“participation has become performance”, as she puts it. Performance,

unlike dialogue, does not aim for anyone to change. “What we lose when

we speak behind screens is a full appreciation of who is speaking, in all the

fullness of their identities,” Raman says. “We lose the possibility of a more

considered, respectful, open conversation.”


She is careful not to dismiss what the reaction economy has made possible.

“Earlier it was those few stuffy individuals who had the language and the

access—who could write letters to the editor or acquire a stage to speak

from.” Today, far more people, especially from diverse and marginalised

backgrounds, can participate in public discourse. “The digital space also

allows for thoughtful use,” adds Raman. “Perhaps we need to build and

nurture that appetite for complexity.”


The reaction economy may have lowered the barrier to speaking. The

challenge now is can it also lower the barrier to listening?

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shephali Bhatt

Shephali is an independent tech reporter. She chronicles how the internet changes us as people, the Read more

way we live our lives, and how businesses respond or adapt to those changes. After spending a few years covering events that break the internet, her reporting now looks at how the internet is breaking us. Her longform articles have been published in two of the most widely-read business dailies of India—Mint and The Economic Times. Some of them have won a few awards, while others have brought her close to the legal system of the country. She's equally proud of all of them.<br><br>While doing her bachelor's in commerce from Kurukshetra University, she read the book “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan, and this line from the book, "Somewhere something incredible is waiting to be explored," spoke to her. She decided she wanted to be the medium that explores the incredible and shares it with the rest of the world.<br><br>When she was studying journalism at IIJNM, Bengaluru, a faculty member told her, "You always do a great job of a story you care about." So she cares. <br><br>When not reporting or writing, she finds joy in solving Sudoku.<br><br>She doesn't know if she was born to be a journalist, but 16 years into the profession, she certainly wants to die a journalist.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStitch incoming: How the reaction economy went from commentary to rewarding condemnation

Stitch incoming: How the reaction economy went from commentary to rewarding condemnation

Shephali Bhatt
7 min read10 Jul 2026, 09:00 AM IST
How social media turned reaction from a human instinct into a business model. Picture: istockphoto
How social media turned reaction from a human instinct into a business model. Picture: istockphoto
Summary

Every major social media platform now gives us a built-in way to consume a piece of content through someone else’s response to it. And it may be changing how we form opinions, handle disagreement, and debate

Gift this article

You’re scrolling through Instagram. A video starts playing: someone mid-

You’re scrolling through Instagram. A video starts playing: someone mid-

sentence in a podcast clip, a movie scene, a news interview. Hovering in the

sentence in a podcast clip, a movie scene, a news interview. Hovering in the

corner, superimposed over the video like Casper, the Friendly Ghost, is

another face, watching the clip alongside you. Smirking. Rolling their eyes.

Shaking their head before you've had the chance to form a thought of your

own. A little tile on the screen reads, “Stitch Incoming.” You suspect a

takedown is on its way. The original video pauses at the most incriminating

part. Casper takes over, telling you what they think, and (implicitly) what

you should think too. Welcome to the world of reaction videos.

Shaikh Fardeen, co-admin of Mumbai-based Instagram meme page

Andheriwestshitposting, estimates that 70-75% of the videos he creates are

reaction videos. “It's mostly when someone says something stupid,” he

says. “It irks me enough not to stay silent. It's a basic human inclination to

give gyan, especially when no one has asked.”


And the apps support it. “Instagram’s green screen filter—which allows

your cutout to hover over another content clip—is the main reason this has

become such a big scene, since the app pushes its own filters and gives

creators customisation.” It's gone so mainstream that a client recently

approached the marketing agency Fardeen runs, with Melvin Sadankar,

asking for reaction-format videos to be used as Meta ads.


Look at your feed on any given day, and you’ll find reaction content

everywhere: Comedians laughing over a viral meme on a group video call, a

creator dissecting a news story, a feminist calling out a podcast bro, a de-

influencer dunking on a brand’s misstep. Every major social media

platform now gives us a built-in way to consume a piece of content

through someone else’s response to it. And it may be changing how we

form opinions, handle disagreement, and debate.


HOW IT ALL BEGAN

The reaction video’s lineage stretches back nearly 15 years to the Fine

Brothers Entertainment YouTube channel React, which currently has over

20 million subscribers. The premise was simple: Film yourself watching a

music video, movie trailer or viral clip and let your face do the talking.

People tuned in because there was something oddly satisfying about

watching someone react the way they themselves might have. The

pandemic industrialised the format, turning it into a no-script, low-

production escape hatch for people who had a phone, an internet

connection, and a lot more time on their hands.


What began as people sharing moments of delight, surprise, or disbelief,

gradually became commentary, then critique and, increasingly,

condemnation. Twitter (now X) gave the reaction format a ‘quote tweet’,

launched in 2015. Introduced as a way to add perspective to a retweet, it

soon became something else in practice—a pile-on tool. It even spawned

its own vocabulary. To be “ratioed”, when the quote tweets or replies to

your post far outnumbered its ‘likes’, became shorthand for public

rejection, a sign that the internet had collectively turned against you.

Instagram went one step further. “Stitch Incoming” functions like a

drumroll before the takedown. None of this happened by accident. Each of

these features was a product decision made by someone, signed off by

someone, shipped by someone.


Amrita Tripathi knows this world well. Now the founder of independent

publishing house Say Again Press, she was head of content partnerships at

Twitter India during the years the quote tweet found its footing. “The

quote tweet, as intended, was a helpful feature,” she recalls. It allowed you

to add your own take, go beyond a vanilla retweet. “It's always easier to

misuse features like this, and fundamentally, this is a flaw that feels quite

baked into the attention economy,” she says. Tripathi doesn't think the

quote tweet was ever seen as a negative from inside the building while she

was around (she moved on in December 2022). “It probably still isn’t, by

the folks who have had the good fortune not to be piled on, online.”


Muskan Madaan, 25, a feminist content creator from Patiala, says reaction

videos work because they don’t just offer commentary but relief. “I think

my audience likes reaction videos because of the difference in emotions,”

she says. “The first part makes them feel angry, then the stitch comes, and

they calm down when I say my piece. I’ve understood this emotion graph

now,” she adds. Only about 10% of her content consists of reaction

videos.


COMMENTS VS DEBATE

Reacting to others also means opening yourself up to the same scrutiny.

Being on the receiving end of reaction videos has also shaped how Madaan

approaches the format. “I try to make my points without shaming or

hurting the other person—just make my point respectfully.” The format,

however, carries consequences, beyond snarky comments from the affected

party. A startup founder's team once reached out saying one of her reaction

videos had hurt their marketing and asked her to take it down. Madaan

refused. Another reaction video, this time about a comedian, led to a

copyright strike that temporarily got her account banned.


What she avoids is taking those debates offline. She has been invited onto

podcasts by people whose views she finds objectionable, but always

declines. “I'd rather not use my energy debating them. They’ve already

made up their mind.” Online, she can reach her own audience and take her

time. A live debate, Madaan says, would only drain her.

It’s a telling distinction. The internet has become extraordinarily good at

facilitating reactions, but it may be getting worse at encouraging

conversations.


Anindita Chatterjee, a Delhi-based counselling psychologist who also

creates psychology content on Instagram, sees the consequences playing

out in her therapy room, in, “people who struggle to tolerate discomfort,

sit with grief, or stay with a feeling long enough to understand what they're

actually experiencing”. The reaction economy may be “engineering out the

ability to have healthy arguments—to agree, disagree, and all the while be

respectful about it,” she says. “We are extremely comfortable [reacting

online] because we don’t have to lean in and repair if we end up hurting the

human on the other side. In fact, there is no cognition that the human on

the other side matters,” she says.


Not everyone sees the absence of debate as a failure. Aman, better known

on Instagram as @Ghalibankabir, doesn't think reaction videos should be

judged by the standards of a live debate. “Debating is a skill,” says the 28-

year-old writer from Mumbai, “not everybody has it.” For him, the format’s

real value lies in how “you can put up a video, the other side can respond,

and that way everybody gets a chance to analyse and give a rebuttal.”


He pushes back on the idea that reactors and “reactees” exist in silos. “The

overlap is more than you’d think. Some people didn't even know about the

people I called out. This way a larger audience gets to know this person is

problematic.” The people he calls out, he clarifies, are rarely the obviously

objectionable. The reaction video exposes the gap between someone’s

public persona and the actual positions they take.


AN EMPTY ECHO CHAMBER?

At the same time, Aman acknowledges that accountability rarely comes

from the people he is reacting to. More often than not, they simply block

him. Calling out popular creators has also cost him followers—his count is

at a little over 81,000 right now. Ironically, he cannot remember ever

changing his mind after watching someone else’s reaction video. None of

the creators we spoke to could recall a single such instance, in fact.


This isn’t particularly surprising for Usha Raman, a retired communications

professor from Hyderabad who has spent years studying digital spaces.

“Big Tech is now the biggest intermediary between citizens and public

life,” Raman says, “and it operates on algorithmic logic, not civic logic.”

The potential of a piece of content to prompt reaction is mediated by that

logic, and that’s where the commodification of reactions comes in. Hence,

“participation has become performance”, as she puts it. Performance,

unlike dialogue, does not aim for anyone to change. “What we lose when

we speak behind screens is a full appreciation of who is speaking, in all the

fullness of their identities,” Raman says. “We lose the possibility of a more

considered, respectful, open conversation.”


She is careful not to dismiss what the reaction economy has made possible.

“Earlier it was those few stuffy individuals who had the language and the

access—who could write letters to the editor or acquire a stage to speak

from.” Today, far more people, especially from diverse and marginalised

backgrounds, can participate in public discourse. “The digital space also

allows for thoughtful use,” adds Raman. “Perhaps we need to build and

nurture that appetite for complexity.”


The reaction economy may have lowered the barrier to speaking. The

challenge now is can it also lower the barrier to listening?

Gift this article

Topics

Meet the Author

Shephali Bhatt

Shephali is an independent tech reporter. She chronicles how the internet changes us as people, the Read more

way we live our lives, and how businesses respond or adapt to those changes. After spending a few years covering events that break the internet, her reporting now looks at how the internet is breaking us. Her longform articles have been published in two of the most widely-read business dailies of India—Mint and The Economic Times. Some of them have won a few awards, while others have brought her close to the legal system of the country. She's equally proud of all of them.<br><br>While doing her bachelor's in commerce from Kurukshetra University, she read the book “Cosmos” by Carl Sagan, and this line from the book, "Somewhere something incredible is waiting to be explored," spoke to her. She decided she wanted to be the medium that explores the incredible and shares it with the rest of the world.<br><br>When she was studying journalism at IIJNM, Bengaluru, a faculty member told her, "You always do a great job of a story you care about." So she cares. <br><br>When not reporting or writing, she finds joy in solving Sudoku.<br><br>She doesn't know if she was born to be a journalist, but 16 years into the profession, she certainly wants to die a journalist.

Read Less
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeLoungeStitch incoming: How the reaction economy went from commentary to rewarding condemnation
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