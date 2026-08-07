In her memoirs, Amar Katha: Kichhu Michhu (My Story: Bits and Pieces), published after her death in 2008, artist Reba Hore mentions her husband, artist Somnath Hore, and their daughter, artist Chandana Hore, for the first time in an unusual manner. “Both of us in the family are engaged in the same profession (now all the three of us),” she writes. No names are mentioned; no introductions offered.
Rediscovering Reba Hore's unique artistic legacy in her centenary year
SummaryAs artist Reba Hore enters her centennial year in 2026, her power as an artist, the emotion and deep humanity in which her art is rooted, have only just begun to be recognised
In her memoirs, Amar Katha: Kichhu Michhu (My Story: Bits and Pieces), published after her death in 2008, artist Reba Hore mentions her husband, artist Somnath Hore, and their daughter, artist Chandana Hore, for the first time in an unusual manner. “Both of us in the family are engaged in the same profession (now all the three of us),” she writes. No names are mentioned; no introductions offered.
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