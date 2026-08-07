Rediscovering Reba Hore's unique artistic legacy in her centenary year

​In her memoirs, Amar Katha: Kichhu Michhu (My Story: Bits and Pieces), published after her death in 2008, artist Reba Hore​ mention​s her husband, artist Somnath Hore, and their daughter, artist Chandana Hore, ​f​or the first time in an unusual manner. “Both of us in the family are engaged in the same profession (now all the three of us),” she writes. No names are mentioned; no introductions offered.