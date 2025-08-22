What to watch this week: ‘Relay’, ‘Peacemaker’ and more

Relay Tom (Riz Ahmed) is a fixer who brokers payoffs between corporations and potential whistleblowers. However, when a client, Sarah (Lily James), finds herself in mortal danger, Tom has to decide whether to maintain his shadowy profile or put himself at risk and help her. This 2024 film is directed by David Mackenzie (Hell or High Water) and also stars Sam Worthington. (In theatres)

John Cena returns as Peacemaker.

Peacemaker Peacemaker, now in its second season, is standard comic book anti-hero fare that’s elevated to uproarious heights. It stars John Cena as the eponymous superhero, whose ongoing quest to be a better human is at odds with his job as a killing machine. Cena has excellent comic timing as the uptight hero, with a supporting cast that includes Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, Chukwudi Iwuji and, this season, Frank Grillo as Rick Flag Sr. Showrunner James Gunn, now in charge of steering DC back to glory, clearly enjoys the chance to direct a R-rated series, with filthy language and gratuitous violence, but also his weirdly moving group dynamics. (JioHotstar)

A still from 'The Thursday Murder Club'.

The Thursday Murder Club A group of senior citizens band together to solve a murder in this British crime comedy. Watch this one for the cast: Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley, Celia Imrie as the sleuths, supported by Jonathan Pryce, David Tennant, Naomi Ackie and Richard E. Grant. Directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone) and based on the novel of the same name by Richard Osman. (Netflix)

A still from 'A Hero'.