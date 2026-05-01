Author Shelby Van Pelt speaks about her ‘octopus book’ and forthcoming Netflix movie, 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'

Van Pelt grew up in Tacoma, in Washington State, close to the ocean. Her daily life intersected with sea creatures, giving her an informal education in marine biology. “Growing up, I didn’t appreciate the specific aspects of the subject that may have felt weird or cool to people from other places,” she says. “I remember going to day camps on the beach and encountering so many anemones, octopuses, geoducks—some of the oddest animals in the world.” It was only much later, after she had left home for college, that Van Pelt came to love and miss the extraordinary varieties of life forms she grew up with. Writing this novel, she admits, was one way for her to reconnect with the past, a ”love letter to my hometown.”