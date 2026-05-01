Author Shelby Van Pelt speaks about her ‘octopus book’ and forthcoming Netflix movie, 'Remarkably Bright Creatures'

In 2013, Shelby Van Pelt, a former financial consultant, took a writing class at Emory University, Atlanta , where one of her assignments involved composing a story from an unusual point of view. She picked an octopus for the exercise, a wise and droll protagonist she wanted to call Marcus Aurelius after the great Roman emperor who lived in 121-180 CE.
“Based on feedback from my critique partners, I eventually mashed up his name to Marcellus,” Van Pelt says on a video call from her home in Chicago. “Just like the stoic philosopher, Marcellus contemplates his death everyday without getting emotional, treating it as just a part of his life cycle,” she adds.
We are meeting to talk about the forthcoming movie adaptation of Remarkably Bright Creatures, Van Pelt’s hugely successful debut novel centred around her unlikely octopus hero, which releases on Netflix on 8 May. As a reader who enjoyed the book, I have my fears about Marcellus becoming too cartoonish while being translated to another medium. But Van Pelt is happy with the outcome.
“In the movie, Marcellus’ monologues (which appear like journal entries in the book) have been changed to voiceovers (by Alfred Molina),” she says. “He has been digitally created, but he isn’t doing anything crazily human-like, like carrying a tray, for instance.” Of course, the plot had to be streamlined for the sake of brevity. “It is, in a sense, its own story,” she adds. “I’m absolutely fine with it because the heart of my novel is still there.” Most of all, she is very excited by the award-winning actor Sally Field playing 70-year-old Tova, one of the key characters of her book, who was inspired by Van Pelt’s own Swedish grandmother.
As a visual writer, Van Pelt likes to cast her characters in her head. “It’s helpful to have stand-ins for the people I am writing about, and Sally Field was my go-to for Tova,” she says. “She is petite, serious, but can also be funny, a quiet presence on screen. An actor who can convey so much with a look—just think of her performances in Mrs Doubtfire (1993) and Forrest Gump (1994).” Tova, as Van Pelt puts it, is “birdlike, delicate, but steely”, a woman who likes to be in charge of her life, refusing to reveal the slightest hint of her increasing frailty and vulnerability. She isn’t the self-pitying grandma society would like to take care of.
Remarkably Bright Creatures was published in 2022 and has sold over 1.5 million copies till date. In 2023, after sales suddenly blew up, The New York Times described it as “one of those increasingly rare success stories: a quiet, quirky literary debut that has been buoyed by bookseller love and word-of-mouth recommendations.” Belonging to the league of feel-good best-sellers—Gail Honeyman’s Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine (2017), Lessons In Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus, and Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow (the last two published in 2022 as well) come to mind—it remains one of the most loved novels of our time. Not least because of Marcellus, the endearing and acerbic Giant Pacific Octopus, who pulls strings to bring in a (reasonably) happy ending.