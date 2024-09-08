Franz Kafka and the truth we are afraid of
SummaryKafka’s sceptre casts a long shadow on Asian writers, including in India, where his novels have been translated into Hindi, Urdu, Bengali, Tamil and Malayalam
In June 1924, as Franz Kafka—tubercular, obscure, and a month short of his 41st birthday—lay dying in a sanatorium in Austria, he had no idea of the eventful afterlife he’d go on to have. A century later, Kafka still haunts our imagination, immortalised in the word “Kafkaesque", liberally invoked across cultures and languages to describe the systemic absurdities, ironies, tragedies and cruelties that plague the human condition. Kafka’s writing continues to inspire a burgeoning ecosystem of films, books and artwork, bolstering a bustling tourism industry in Prague, the city of his birth.