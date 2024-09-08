Franz Kafka and the truth we are afraid of

Such was the influence of Kafka’s writing that he was being translated into Japanese, Korean and Chinese a decade after his death in these countries—in 1933, 1955 and 1966, respectively. Between 1960 and 2003, his unfinished novel The Castle was rendered into Korean more than 37 times. In 2010, Seagull Books published an English translation of writer Matéi Visniec’s novel, Mr K Released, in India (the only publisher to have done so), a sequel to The Trial by Kafka, featuring its central character Josef K, who, for reasons unfathomable to him, is arrested one fine morning for unspecified crimes. Those with a passing awareness of the recent history of India and other Asian nations like Japan, China and Korea, with the shadow of authoritarian regimes looming over them, will understand the attraction of Kafka in such societies. Even in the Middle East, where Kafka is being reimagined as an icon of Jewishness, his “work is part of the Arab political lexicon," historian Jens Hanssen writes, “precisely because many Arabs feel they have experienced his fiction as reality."