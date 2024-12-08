Unlikely connections forged, abetted and nurtured by Benaras
SummaryIf fiction holds a mirror to the shifting sands of time, ‘The Romantics’ does it with admirable delicacy 25 years after its appearance
In 1999, a little-known Indian writer of 30 published his first novel, The Romantics, which caught the eye of the literary press in the West. Pankaj Mishra’s debut non-fiction book, Butter Chicken in Ludhiana, had appeared in 1995 to modest success. A quaint travelogue looking at the vagaries of life in small-town India with humour and insight, it was ahead of its time in its aspirations. Its subtle, stylised, and self-deprecating reportorial voice set a template for other Indian journalists, who went on to write books in a similar vein in the years to come. The two recent debuts written in the Butter Chicken mould that come to mind are Snigdha Poonam’s Dreamers: How Young Indians are Changing Their World (2019) and Kunal Purohit’s H-Pop: The Secretive World of Hindutva Pop Stars (2023).