Unlikely connections forged, abetted and nurtured by Benaras

In the decades to follow, Mishra would go on to write much weightier tomes—on geopolitics, Buddhism, Indo-China relations—but he wouldn’t quite return to the voice of his first work of fiction, not even in the second novel, Run and Hide (2022), which would take over 20 years to gestate. Ironically, what makes re-reading The Romantics rewarding after 25 years is its sheer lack of big ambitions. This isn’t the work of a first-time novelist wanting to make a splash on the global scene by distilling immutable truths about India into his book. Nor is he interested in offering a clash of civilisations narrative, as Forster did, in which the East and West never meet. Imagine trying to sell such a muted protagonist like Samar to a contemporary publisher, a novel that wears only its interiority on its sleeves, while folding in all its social, political, and economic messaging into its subterranean layers.