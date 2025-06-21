Why roasted gram should be your pantry staple
One morning, I had idlis steaming away for breakfast when I realised I was out of molaga podi—the classic spicy lentil powder we mix with sesame oil to accompany idlis and dosas. A quick scan of the fridge yielded barely two spoons of grated coconut, frozen solid. That’s when my pantry saviour stepped in: roasted gram, or pottu kadalai, as it’s known in Tamil.
This humble, beige-hued ingredient has an unmatched ability to rescue a chutney emergency. I blended it with the little coconut, a green chilli, a touch of tamarind and some salt, and I had a thick chutney that could rival any local darshini in Bengaluru. The beauty of roasted gram is that it blends smoothly, adds body to chutneys and keeps them from turning watery. It is ideal for sandwich spreads or travel food, where you want your chutney to add flavour and not sogginess.