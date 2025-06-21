Why roasted gram should be your pantry staple

The Indian pantry is full of such shape-shifters—one basic ingredient that can take on many avatars. Take black chana, the heartier cousin of kabuli chana. Leave it whole and you’ve got a base for curries, chaat or sundal. Split and skinned, it becomes chana dal, ready to enrich dals or podi. Roast that, and you get roasted gram. Grind that into a fine powder and it becomes sattu, the protein-packed cooling drink beloved in north India. Even the roasted chana sold as a snack comes in different forms, sometimes with skin, sometimes without. It’s a beautiful journey of transformation (or food processing)—one humble legume, many functional forms.